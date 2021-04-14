Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.43

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.43 and last traded at $121.94, with a volume of 17090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

