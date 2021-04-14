Kush Finance (KSEED) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Kush Finance has a market cap of $99,046.79 and approximately $9,044.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

