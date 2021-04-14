Kwmg LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 9,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

