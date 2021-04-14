Kwmg LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $268.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,731. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $268.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

