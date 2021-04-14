KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €75.00 ($88.24) and last traded at €75.20 ($88.47). 2,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.80 ($89.18).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.37.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.