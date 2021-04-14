KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,406.74 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00214385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.