L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of L Brands worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

