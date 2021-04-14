L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $208.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $446,171,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $406,936,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

