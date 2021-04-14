Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.69. 3,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,971. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

