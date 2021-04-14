Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

LH traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.10. 12,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

