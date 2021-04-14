Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Truist Securities

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.78. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

