LABS Group Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 28% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00263182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00721265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.64 or 0.98684744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.00848620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

