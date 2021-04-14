Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $6.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $644.99 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

