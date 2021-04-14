Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises about 2.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. 1,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,397. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

