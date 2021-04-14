Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Shares Down 2%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; credit cards; and home equity, term, auto, and personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

