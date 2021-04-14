Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 200.8% in March

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on LSEA. B. Riley began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.