Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.55-1.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $177.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.