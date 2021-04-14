Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $96.68 and a 12 month high of $139.74.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, and pasta sauces.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.