Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.30, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

