Lattice Token Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $29.56 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars.

