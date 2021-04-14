Lawrence M. Hibbard Acquires 5,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,365.

TSE PHX traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.10. 46,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,051. The stock has a market cap of C$155.51 million and a P/E ratio of -20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$3.10.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

