LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.46. 162,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $215.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.