LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $111.51 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $111.51 million and $899,407.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00268738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00732163 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.86 or 0.99906024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00846598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

