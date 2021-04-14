Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd Units (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd Units (NASDAQ:LEGAU) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.03. 257,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 576,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.