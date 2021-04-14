Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.45. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

