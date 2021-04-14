Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000. Old Republic International makes up approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.11% of Old Republic International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $37,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,499. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

