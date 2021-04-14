Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. MKS Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

