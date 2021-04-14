Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.46 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $81.43. 27,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

