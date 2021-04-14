Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.68 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $237.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.