Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 4,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,788. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

