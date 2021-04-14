Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,130 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes makes up about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.