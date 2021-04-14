Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,398,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 51,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,819. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.