Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 4,070 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 523.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 2,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,368. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.