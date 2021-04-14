Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. frontdoor makes up approximately 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.18% of frontdoor worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.