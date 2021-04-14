Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,271. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.