Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 19,860 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.19. 20,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,733. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

