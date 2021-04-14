Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 5,080 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,323 shares of company stock worth $27,761,266. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.