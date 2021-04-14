Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 7,480 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.10% of Air Lease worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 5,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

