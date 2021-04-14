LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $200.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.31.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $230.06 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

