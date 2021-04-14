Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,875.3 days.
Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.
Leonardo Company Profile
Read More: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.