Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,875.3 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.