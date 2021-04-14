Leucrotta Exploration Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LXE stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$167.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

