Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

