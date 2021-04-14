Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Up 8.1%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.39. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

