Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Up 8.1%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.39. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

