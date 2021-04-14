Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00268603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.50 or 0.00716451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,719.88 or 0.99969277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.11 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

