Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Holdings Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $68,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND traded up $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

