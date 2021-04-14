Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $6.09. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 94,496 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.