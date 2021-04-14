Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.02 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00003892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00426725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

