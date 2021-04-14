LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $79,686.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,028,233,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,139,302 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

