Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €265.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €246.52 ($290.02).

ETR:LIN opened at €239.80 ($282.12) on Wednesday. Linde has a twelve month low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a twelve month high of €241.70 ($284.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €224.23 and a 200-day moving average of €211.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

