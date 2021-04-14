Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,556.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,556 ($20.33) and last traded at GBX 1,556 ($20.33), with a volume of 68729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,516 ($19.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,363.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,314.07. The stock has a market cap of £945.80 million and a P/E ratio of 83.68.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 65,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.